2 suspects arrested in connection with double homicide in Westminster

The shooting happened March 6 outside a bar in the 6800 block of Lowell Boulevard, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) has arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly shootings of a man and woman earlier this month.

WPD said the victims were killed outside a bar in the 6800 block of Lowell Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on March 6. Several witnesses told police a fight at the bar escalated into a shooting, according to WPD.

Both victims later died at a hospital, police said. Their names have not been released.

WPD said on Friday; two people were arrested on charges related to the case. Thornton Police and the North Metro Task Force were also involved in the case, according to WPD.

The two men who were arrested are Steven Ray Muniz, 39, and Robert Ernest Manzanares, 43, WPD said.

Muniz faces the following charges, according to WPD:

Murder in the First Degree – after deliberation (two counts)

Murder in the First Degree – extreme indifference (two counts)

Attempted Murder in the First Degree – after deliberation (one count)

WPD said Manzanares faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder.





