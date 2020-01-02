AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said two men burglarized two liquor stores, stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30-49 years old. Police said he's 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with a heavy build. He was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a gray Puma hoodie, blue jeans and a red hat.

The second suspect is a Hispanic man about 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He was wearing a red American Eagle hoodie, blue jeans, and red and white sneakers.

The pair drove a gray Ford F-350 FX4 into the liquor stores, according to Aurora police.

The dually truck had Colorado plates UXO-089, police said. There was also a fuel tank with a pump and a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

The locations of the liquor stores burglarized were not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

