DENVER — Two men are being sought in connection with the burglary of a marijuana cultivation business in southwest Denver, according to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The suspects burglarized the business around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said the business, which is a licensed marijuana cultivation facility, requested that their exact location and name not be used because they feared they could be targeted again.

Police released photos of the two men and hope that will them identify them.

Detectives continue to investigate whether the burglary and the suspects are connected to other recent burglaries at marijuana businesses in the past few months.

At least seven other businesses have been robbed since November, according to an earlier report from DPD. The stores that have been robbed are:

Nov. 4: A Cut Above located in the 1900 block of S. Broadway in Denver.

Nov. 19: Green Heart Dispensary on East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

Dec. 3: Frosted Leaf in Cherry Creek.

Dec. 7: Cherry Creek Dispensary off of E. Mississippi Avenue in Glendale.

Dec. 11: Green Man Cannabis located in the 7200 block of E. Hampden Avenue.

Dec. 16: Native Roots on Tower Rd. near Pena Blvd. and at

Jan. 3: Ascend Cannabis Company on S. Yosemite St. near E. Hampden Ave.

The Green Heart Dispensary is where marine Tavis Mason was shot and killed in June 2016. His murder remains unsolved and there is a special reward in the case of $55,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. They can also submit a tip online and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

