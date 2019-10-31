GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The FBI and Greenwood Village Police are asking for help finding three suspects caught on video robbing an armored vehicle that was parked outside of a bank.

The Brinks vehicle was parked outside the Bank of Colorado at 5201 South Yosemite St. around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the FBI.

Police said the suspects were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and one AK47 variant.

After robbing the vehicle, they fled in a 2013 to 2016 grey Nissan Pathfinder with stolen Colorado license plate CVD 251, the release said.

The suspects are described as 5'10 to 6' in height. Police said two were average build and one was heavyset. At the time of the robbery, police said they were all wearing black or blue hoodies, masks and sunglasses.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery or has seen anyone matching their descriptions, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

According to the FBI, armored vehicle robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence. That sentence increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the crime.

