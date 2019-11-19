LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man and woman convicted of kidnapping and physically assaulting a Lakewood man in a hotel room were sentenced Monday.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Darrius Holmes will be serving an 18-year sentence and Ruby Serrato, 21, will serve 24 years.

The victim told police that he had been held captive for two days and two nights. According to the arrest affidavit in the case, he had loaned Serrato money and asked her to pay him back.

On Nov. 11, 2018, Serrato arrived at the victim's apartment to pay him back but then told him she forgot the money at her hotel room at Crossland Motel in Lakewood and asked him to come with her to get it, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says when the victim arrived at the hotel, he said seven or eight unknown men with hooded jackets demanded he empty his pockets and took his belongings -- $96 in cash, a couple of gift cards, a Samsung phone and charger, his birth certificate and a watch.

The victim, according to the affidavit, was then blindfolded, bound with rope and taped to a chair, and over the next two nights, was repeatedly beaten by two different groups of males, as well as punched, tased, hit with a chain and kicked.

After being held captive for two days, the victim was taken back to his home because they wanted to know where he lived, “so they could get him if he called police.”

He managed to escape and found an individual who called 911, the DA said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for numerous serious injuries.

Holmes and Serrato were arrested on Nov. 14, 2018, at Crosslands Motel, according to the DA.

Holmes and Serratos pled guilty to several charges that include first-degree assault, kidnapping, and robbery.

“This was a violent and brutal assault. Both Holmes and Serato deserved every day of their sentences,” said DA Pete Weir. “Those who commit this type of violence in our community must [be] held accountable.”

