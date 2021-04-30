8 indicted in connection with armed robberies across Metro Area

The suspects stole expensive cell phones and then sold those items for a profit through OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to prosecutors.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand Jury indicted eight people on 69 counts which include numerous counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping related to at least eight armed robberies at businesses across the Denver Metro area between January and March, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

The suspects have been identified as:

Jermaine Wright

Cartrell Bounds

Kove Davis

Damon Webster

Marrell Jones

Jalen Wright

Adrian Washington

Hasina Allen-Turner

The indictment alleges that the suspects, who are gang members, held up employees of cell phone stores at gunpoint and stole expensive cell phones, which they later sold.

The group also robbed a marijuana dispensary, and some members tried to kill the man who had been selling the stolen phones, according to the indictment.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) and the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were key investigators of these crimes, along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department and Denver Police Department.

The suspects are linked to these armed robberies:

Jan. 21 AT&T store Aurora

Jan. 25 Verizon store Highlands Ranch

Jan. 28 T-Mobile store Denver

Feb 2 T-Mobile store Westminster

Feb. 11 T-Mobile store Aurora

Feb. 28 T-Mobile store Denver

Mar. 3 Verizon store Aurora

Mar. 15 X-Clusive Cannabis Aurora

These are the eight criminal cases in Arapahoe County District Court: Most of the charges they face are class two felonies. Each count carries a presumptive sentencing range between 8 and 24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

