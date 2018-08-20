The last of eight accused teens has been sentenced for robbing and kidnapping an Arvada man and then throwing him onto U.S. 36 in frigid weather while he was naked, according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The perpetrators of the crime included two legal adults and six teenagers, prosecutors said. Three of the defendants who were under 18 at the time of the crime were charged as adults.

The district attorney’s office said on Jan. 27, 2017, the eight perpetrators lured the victim from his Arvada home under the pretenses of hanging out and smoking marijuana.

When the victim met the group at the park, they took him to his house – where they forced him to reveal where things were being kept inside, and stole items while his parents and siblings were sleeping.

When the defendants drove away, prosecutors said the victim was still held captive, forced to strip naked, was repeatedly beaten and pistol-whipped.

Later that night, the district attorney’s office said the victim was shot on the leg and thrown out of the car on the Boulder turnpike near Pecos Street.

He was able to make his way to a hotel, where the staff called 911 for help.

The perpetrators, meanwhile, returned to his home and stole a vehicle, as well as set fire to one of the cars they used in the kidnapping.

Luis Riso, who was 16 at the time of the offense, was the last of the perpetrators to be sentenced. He was given 21 years in prison that will be suspended upon successful completion of seven years in the youthful offender system.

According to the DA’s Office, the other defendants received the following sentences:

Anthony Villegas, 19, was sentenced to 34 years in prison on July 17, 2018 for his role. He was 18 at the time. He was the ringleader of the operation and shot the victim. Villegas pled guilty to kidnapping ; assault; aggravated robbery; and two crime of violence counts.

Alaya Lovato, 19, was sentenced on July 19, 2018 to three years probation plus 100 hours community service. Lovato was an adult at the time of the offense. She pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and possession of two financial transaction devices.

Steve Voegtlin, 19, was sentenced for his role on Sept 22, 2017. He was given a 21-year suspended prison sentence on the condition that he complete seven years in the YOS. Voegtlin was 17 at the time, but was charged as an adult. He drove one of the cars and fired shots threatening the victim. He pled guilty to Kidnapping(F2); Aggravated Robbery(F3); Assault 2(F4); Burglary 1(F3); Resisting Arrest; and one Violent Crime Count.

Jared Welfl, 18, was sentenced for his role on Jan. 18, 2018. He was given a 15-year suspended prison sentence on the condition he successfully completes five years in the YOS. Welfl was 16 at the time, but was charged as an adult. He was the friend who lured the victim into the car. Welfl pled guilty to kidnapping; aggravated robbery; burglary; and assault.

A 17-year-old female was sentenced on Nov. 14, 2017 to zero to two years in the Division of Youth Corrections(DYC) for her role. She was charged as a juvenile and pled guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 17-year-old male was sentenced on Oct. 11, 2017 to two years in the DYS for his role. He was charged as a juvenile and pled guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery; burglary; theft; motor vehicle theft; tampering with evidence; assault; and two counts of violent juvenile offender.

A 16-year-old male was sentenced on Sept. 14, 2017 to two years in the DYS for his role. He was charged as a juvenile and pled guilty to aggravated robbery; burglary; aggravated motor vehicle theft; tampering with evidence; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; theft; assault ; and two counts of violent juvenile offender.

