DENVER — Police are looking for a group of armed and hooded thieves who they say have robbed seven marijuana dispensaries over the last two months.

On December 16, Denver police issued an alert after at least five marijuana dispensaries in three different cities were robbed.

Since then, two more dispensaries have been hit and police said they believe it's the same suspects wanted for the other armed hold-ups.

The stores that have been robbed are:

Nov. 4: A Cut Above located in the 1900 block of S. Broadway in Denver.

Nov. 19: Green Heart Dispensary on East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

Dec. 3: Frosted Leaf in Cherry Creek.

Dec. 7: Cherry Creek Dispensary off of E. Mississippi Avenue in Glendale.

Dec. 11: Green Man Cannabis located in the 7200 block of E. Hampden Avenue.

Dec. 16: Native Roots on Tower Rd. near Pena Blvd. and at

Jan. 3: Ascend Cannabis Company on S. Yosemite St. near E. Hampden Ave.

In all of the robberies, the four suspects wore dark hooded jackets and masks to hide their faces. They were armed with multiple weapons, according to police.

Police said the suspects may be driving a silver 2009 Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

