FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple suspects involved a string of thefts that happened at fitness centers, including the Fort Collins Senior Center and Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) in a two-month span.

Fort Collins Police Services said they received six reports of theft from October to November 2019 from the fitness center and EPIC.

According to police, an unknown male suspect entered the locker room and stole personal property. Stolen credit cards are also believed to have been used at local retailers soon after the thefts.

Police said detectives determined that at least one man and one woman were involved in the incidents based on surveillance footage.

Suspects in Fort Collins thefts

Fort Collins Police Services

Two vehicles have been associated with the suspects, police said. One vehicle is described as a light-colored minivan.

Fort Collins Police Services

The second suspect vehicle is described as a Ford Super Duty flatbed truck, according to police.

Fort Collins Police Services

Authorities said they are also looking for information regarding multiple women and a man who also may be associated with the suspects.

Police said these people are associated with the suspects.

Fort Collins Police Services

“We encourage community members to always report suspicious activity,” said Sgt. Gary Shaklee, who leads the Property Crimes Unit. “This allows officers to gather critical evidence, solve cases, and stop criminals before they can victimize others. Your phone call could be our best lead.”

If you have any information about the suspects or incidents, you are asked to contact Fort Collins Police Investigative Aide Kara Walker at 970-416-2275. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

