Suspects still at large after burglary at Arvada gun store

The robbery happened at Eagles Nest Armory in Arvada early Tuesday morning. The suspect vehicle has been recovered, the people responsible are still at large.

ARVADA, Colo. — Law enforcement is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest following a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning at an Arvada gun store.

Arvada police responded to the theft just before 3:50 a.m. According to a Facebook post from the department, a caller heard alarms and yelling at the Eagle’s Nest Armory at 12371 W. 64th Ave. A black SUV was later seen driving away and heading eastbound.

Officers said they found the gun shop’s door pried open. Police said the suspects had apparently damaged several display cases and took off with numerous weapons, including AR-15-style firearms and several handguns.

Police were able to recover the black SUV seen leaving the scene later that morning, but the suspects are still at large. They are also believed to have been involved in other crimes in the community, Arvada Police said.

They did not specify what those crimes were.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to pay for the $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.