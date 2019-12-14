DENVER — Police are looking to identify four people who are wanted for robbing at least five marijuana dispensaries in three different cities.

According to Denver Police, the first hold-up happened Nov. 4 at A Cut Above located in the 1900 block of S. Broadway in Denver.

On Nov. 19, the group hit Green Heart Dispensary off of E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora.

Their next target was Frosted Leaf in Cherry Creek on Dec. 3.

Later that week, the suspects robbed Cherry Creek Dispensary off of E. Mississippi Ave. in Glendale.

Then on Dec. 11, Green Man Cannabis located in the 7200 block of E. Hampden was robbed.

In all of the robberies, the four suspects wore dark hooded jackets and masks to hide their faces.

They were armed with multiple weapons, according to police.

Police said the suspects may be driving a silver 2009 Chevy Equinox.

Denver Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

