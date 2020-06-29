Broomfield police investigating 'suspicious death' in King Soopers parking lot

It happened at the King Soopers at 136th Avenue and Zuni Street.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are trying to figure out what happened after someone was found dead in the parking lot of a King Soopers in Broomfield.

The victim was found at the King Soopers at Zuni Street and West 136th Avenue, Broomfield Police said.

They are calling the death 'suspicious' but did not release any other information on where the person was found or how they might have died.

The victim has also not been identified.

Broomfield Police said there is a large officer presence in the area and they are asking people to avoid the area.