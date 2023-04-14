2 recent fires near Superior are 'suspicious'

Small grass fires were reported on April 8 and April 11 near 7200 Coal Creek Drive, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Twice within the last week, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to "suspicious" grass fires just west of Superior.

The sheriff's office said both fires were burning near 7200 Coal Creek Drive.

The first fire was reported on April 8, the second was on April 11. Both fires were located a short distance from each other, and the circumstances surrounding the fires were very similar. They are both considered suspicious, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it's possible the fires were intentionally set, and they're working with Mountain View Fire Rescue to determine the exact cause and origin of the fires.

Anyone who sees something should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the previous fires should contact Detective Eric Robinson at erobinson@bouldercounty.org or 303-441-4822. They can also email the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at: BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.

The associated Boulder County Sheriff’s Office case number is 23-01901.

