Neighbors told to shelter in place for SWAT situation in Westminster

Officers are trying to contact someone they believe is inside a home on West 118th Place.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Residents of a Westminster neighborhood have been told to stay in their homes after SWAT was called out to try to make contact with a man in connection with a death investigation Saturday afternoon.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers were called out to a townhome on West 118th Place on a report of a disturbance at around 1:30 p.m. That's located near 120th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

Police said they found an injured person on the front porch. That person later died at a hospital. Their death is under investigation but officers do not believe a firearm was involved, according to a spokesperson.

SWAT was called in, WPD said, and they're trying to make contact with someone believed to be alone inside the home. There has so far been no communication, according to police.

Police are now working on obtaining a warrant before going inside, the spokesperson said.

WPD said a Code Red message went out to area residents telling them to shelter in place, and homes in the immediate vicinity of the situation have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.