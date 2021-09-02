Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team response

Westminster police said the suspect in a Wednesday night shooting was found in Denver Thursday, and he barricaded himself in an apartment.

DENVER — A SWAT team responded to a barricade situation in Denver involving a homicide suspect Thursday, Westminster Police Department (WPD) said.

WPD said dispatch received a 911 call around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a person who had been shot in the 7300 block of Orchard Court.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, an arrest warrant was issued and he was located at the Cedar Run Apartments on the 800 block of South Oneida Street in Denver, according to WPD. That's near the intersection with Leetsdale Avenue.

The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment, and the Denver Police Department (DPD) SWAT team responded to assist the Westminster officers, WPD said.

Police said he was taken into custody at 5 p.m., and that they do not believe there is a danger to the community.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. The victim's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

