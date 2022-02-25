Douglas County man who attacked wife with sword sentenced

Prosecutors said Thomas Keller, 59, nearly killed his wife in the December 2019 attack.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County man who attacked his wife with a Samurai sword has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, prosecutors said Friday.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 59-year-old Thomas Keller pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to one count of attempted second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement and was immediately sentenced.

“Violence is not a normal part of any relationship,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. “This defendant attacked his wife and nearly killed her. His circle of blaming her for his aggression and then apologizing and saying it will never happen again ends here.”

The release said Keller's wife "frantically" called 911 on Dec. 19, 2019 and told the dispatcher her husband was out of control with a knife and she didn't feel safe.

While the wife was on the phone, the release said, the dispatcher heard her scream, "Tom, get away from me, put that sword away!"

The release said the wife was hiding in a bedroom closet when Keller broke through the door and swung a katana-type sword at her, hitting her on the wrist and severing two arteries and three tendons.

She managed to shove her way past Keller and run into the street, the release said, where a deputy immediately applied a tourniquet. Doctors later said that tourniquet saved her life, according to the release.

Other deputies found Keller in the house and took him into custody after a brief standoff, the release said.

“This defendant had been previously charged for felony level domestic violence with the same victim and received treatment; yet here we are in court sentencing him again after another domestic violence offense,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster, who prosecuted the case with Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger. “The defendant tried to blame alcohol and at times the victim for his behavior. This sentence is a clear message that the defendant and the defendant alone is responsible for his actions. But for the strength and courage of this victim the People would not have been able to hold him accountable.”

If you are in an abusive relationship, you can get help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.