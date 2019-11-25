DENVER — An alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue is due in federal court Monday.

Richard Holzer, 27, is scheduled to be advised of the new charges against him and will be asked to enter a plea.

He now faces a total of three charges under a grand jury indictment announced Friday - attempting to obstruct the exercise of religion by force by using explosives and fire against Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, attempted arson and using fire or an explosive device to commit a felony.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents to bomb the synagogue.

His attorney is from the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on allegations.

