BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police are asking people to stay away from the Table Mesa Park and Ride after officers arrested a homicide suspect in the area.

During their investigation of a homicide, Boulder police said in a tweet they located and detained the suspect at the Regional Transportation District (RTD) stop.

It is not clear where or when the homicide took place.

A tweet from the Boulder Police Department says that there is a "heavy police presence" at the park and ride.

Police are still asking people to avoid the stop but said they would let the public know when "it is possible to return to the area."

The Table Mesa Park and Ride is located near US 36 and Foothills Parkway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS