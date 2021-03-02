Woman facing drug charges after arson investigation due in court

Investigators became aware of Tanya Bui's alleged illegal activities after her brother was identified as a suspect in an arson that killed five people.

DENVER — The older sister of one of the 16-year-old boys who is charged in connection with an arson that killed five family members last August will appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

Tanya Bui, 23, was arrested last week while in possession of marijuana and a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

She has been charged with the following federal crimes:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (less than 50 kilograms)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Bui appeared in court last Friday, where she was assigned an attorney. She remains in custody.

The investigation into Tanya Bui began after authorities identified her younger brother, Kevin Bui, as a suspect in the Aug. 5, 2020 fire at 5312 North Truckee St. in Green Valley Ranch that killed five family members. Djibril Diol, 29, and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives.

Last week, Denver Police announced that three teens were arrested in connection with the fire. Two of them are 16 and have both been charged as adults.

The third suspect is a 15-year-old boy. He's currently charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors said they intend to request to move his case to district court.

According to the criminal complaint for Tanya Bui, authorities determined that the cellphone used by Kevin Bui was registered to her. Search warrants were obtained for that phone as well as a second one belonging to Tanya Bui.

Information obtained from the phones and social media accounts through the warrants "provided substantial evidence for the homicide investigation" and made it clear to investigators that Tanya Bui "was engaged in narcotics distribution and illegal firearms sales," the complaint says.

Tanya Bui has not been charged or arrested in connection with the deadly fire.