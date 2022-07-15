Judge sentences sister of Green Valley Ranch arson suspect to more than a decade on drug charges

Tanya Bui's charges resulted from the arson investigation involving her younger brother Kevin Bui.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The older sister of one of the teens charged in connection with an arson that killed five family members in 2020 was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison related to drug and weapons charges that resulted from the arson investigation.

Tanya Bui pleaded guilty in federal court in February to:

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl

Bui was sentenced in Denver Federal Court to five years on count one and 70 months for count two. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of about 10 years and 8 months.

She was arrested during the course of the investigation into the arson but is not charged in relation to the fire, which killed five members of the Diol family in August 2020.

>The video above is a prior report about the charges against Tanya Bui.

Tanya Bui's brother, Kevin Bui, is charged in connection with the Aug. 5, 2020 fire. According to a criminal complaint filed last year, authorities investigating the fire determined the cellphone used by Kevin Bui was registered to her. Search warrants were obtained for that phone as well as a second one belonging to her.

According to the court documents, investigators also obtained records for social media accounts including Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, as well as Apple iCloud, associated to Tanya Bui, Kevin Bui and the other arson suspects.

The search warrants led to the discovery of substantial evidence for the homicide investigation, and, according to court documents, investigators said it "also became very clear that Tanya Bui was engaged in narcotics distribution and illegal firearms sales."

Kevin Bui is one of three suspects charged in connection with the fire that killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, were also killed in the fire, which was set at a home on North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020.

Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour are charged in adult court even though they were 16 at the time of the fire. Another suspect, who was 15 at the time of the fire, was charged in juvenile court.