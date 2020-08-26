Police seek suspect in TCF Bank robbery on South Broadway

The suspect presented a note, threatened that he had a gun and ran northbound on foot at 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

DENVER — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department (DPD) are investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at TCF Bank, located at 2084 South Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the FBI.

At approximately 3 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, presented a note and threatened the teller with a weapon, although none was seen. The suspect ran northbound on Broadway, investigators said.

Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the suspect. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

During the robbery, the suspect wore a red plaid shirt, black Cleveland Indians hat, dark-colored pants, black gloves, a dark-colored bag and a black face mask, said the FBI in a news release.

The FBI asks people be aware of anyone of similar description who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-717.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, by calling 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.