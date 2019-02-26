DENVER — A 27-year-old teacher was arrested after admitting to sneaking drugs to inmates at the Denver Jail.

Krista Laures was taken into police custody on Feb. 20. According to probable cause documents, Laures told police she made an agreement to sneak methamphetamine to inmates inside the facility and had done so at least three times.

The Denver Sheriff's Office identified the inmates who were receiving the drugs as Daniel. D. Hollingsworth Jr and Davone M. Oliver. Both Hollingsworth and Oliver have numerous drug charges on their criminal record.

Daria Serna with the Denver Sheriff Department said Laures was working in the jail through a contractor organization called the Learning Source and was not an employee of the jail. Serna said the introduction of contraband into the facility is a felony and Laures is no longer allowed in Denver jails.

Serna released the following statement on behalf of the Denver Sheriff Department:

This situation is currently an open investigation, therefore we are limited in what information can be provided. The introduction of contraband into our facilities is a felony, which we take very seriously. This individual is not a Denver Sheriff Department employee and is no longer allowed in Denver Jails. The DSD partners with many contractor and volunteer organizations who provide extremely beneficial programs to inmates. We ensure background checks, training, and posted rules are provided to all volunteers and contractors, including contraband, and are strictly enforced as in this case.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

Josh Evans, Chief Executive Officer of the Learning Source, said Laures was a part-time instructor and worked for the organization for a short time before the investigation and subsequent charges. Evans confirmed Laures no longer works for the Learning Source.

The Learning Source released the following statement regarding the incident:

We are sorry to hear of this unfortunate event, and are saddened that it took place. This individual does not represent the dedicated and passionate employees and volunteers of The Learning Source who care deeply for our students and their success, through their service to our communities. The Learning Source continues to work with our partners to provide much needed educational services to all communities of Colorado.

Laures now faces charges related to introducing contraband, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS