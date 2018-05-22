A former teacher at Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center in Estes Park has been arrested on allegations of Sexual Assault on a Child by a person in a Position of Trust.

Erin Byrd is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student while she was employed as a teacher at the school. She began teaching there in November 2017, a release from the sheriff's office said.

Bryd was terminated from the school on March 16, due to the appearance of inappropriate conduct with a student, a statement from Eagle Rock School said. The school went on to say that Bryd was removed from campus as soon as allegations about her behavior were reported.

The school has reached out the alleged victim's family and have notified all parents and guardians about the situation.

Byrd posted $10,000 bond and was released on May 21.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has been victimized or may have information to contact Investigator Rita Servin at 970-498-5167.

