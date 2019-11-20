LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado teacher has been arrested and is facing multiple charges related to sex crimes against children, some of which occurred while he was working for local school districts, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October regarding 38-year-old Daniel Fleishman.

During their investigation, LCSO said they seized several computers and phones from Fleishman's home in Fort Collins. Evidence recovered from those devices led to his arrest on Friday, LCSO said.

He is facing the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Production of Child Abusive Material (class 3 felony)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession > 20 Images of Child Abusive Material (class 4 felony)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession > 1 Video of Child Abusive Material (class 4 felony)

Unlawful Electronic Sexual Communications by One in Position of Trust (class 4 felony)

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in Position of Trust (class 4 felony)

Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification (class 1 misdemeanor)

Fleishman worked as a substitute teacher in the Poudre School District from 2008 to 2016 and in the Thompson School District from 2009 to 2016, according to LCSO. He was also a full-time teacher in the Thompson School District between 2016 and 2018.

LCSO said at least some of the crimes he's accused of committing happened while he was working for those districts.

Fleishman was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these crimes or about Fleishman is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS