KUSA — A teacher at Aurora's Vista PEAK Preparatory was arrested at the school on Tuesday, accused of a having an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with a student, according to the Aurora Police Department.

In a release, APD said it was made aware of allegations of abuse involving an underage female student and 35-year-old teacher Gabriel Alsina on July 26.

After an investigation by the Aurora Police Crimes Against Children Unit, the relationship was allegedly discovered after various interviews and statements were collected over the course of a few days.

Alsina was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse at the school on Tuesday before classes began.

Since the time the incident was reported, APD said Alsina has not had any contact with students.

Alsina has been employed as a teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory School since July 2013. Vista PEAK Preparatory School located at 24500 E. 6th Avenue and serves students in 9th through 12th grades. The Aurora Police Department works in close partnership with the Aurora Public School District and they have cooperated fully with this investigation.

This case is now in the hands of the 18th Judicial District. As the investigation continues, no more information will be released, per the department.

If any parents, students or teachers have information about this case or wish to report inappropriate behavior involving Alsina, please contact Aurora Police Dispatch (non-emergency line) immediately at (303) 627-3100.

