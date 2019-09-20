CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An educator at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial was arrested Thursday on a felony sexual assault charge, according the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Maggie Christine Stastny, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage inmate at the detention center earlier this year, ACSO said. She's facing a charge for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and was assigned to teach at the juvenile detention center, according to ACSO.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO's investigative tip line at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Stastny will remain in custody without bond until her initial court appearance.

