Former teacher at juvenile detention center sentenced for sexual relationship with teen

Maggie Stastny was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former educator at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Maggie Christine Stastny, 33, was accused in September 2019 of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage inmate at the detention center, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

In March, she pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, and other charges against her were dropped. She was sentenced on Monday to seven years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the DA's Office said.

> Video above: Educator at youth services center arrested, published in September 2019.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Stastny told a sergeant that she had sex with the underage inmate twice in May 2019. She stated they had sex again the next month in a bathroom at the Denver Library off Quebec Street, the affidavit says.

Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District from January 2017 through June 30, 2019, when she was assigned to teach at the juvenile detention center, according to Cherry Creek Schools spokesperson Abbe Smith.

Stastny told investigators that she had previously worked for several other school districts in Colorado, including Adams County, Aurora Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools, according to the arrest affidavit.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.