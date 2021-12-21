Teen who shot, robbed another teen gets 22 years in prison

Colton Robichaud, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault in the Nov. 2019 incident that left an 18-year-old severely injured.

AURORA, Colo — An Aurora teen was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a Nov. 2019 armed robbery that left a man severely injured, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Colton Robichaud, 19, was driving a stolen car with a passenger around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the area of Pheasant Run Parkway and South Laredo Street when he saw the 18-year-old victim walking with a friend.

Robichaud got out of the car, pulled a gun and shot the victim while the pair was running away, according to the district attorney's office.

After the victim fell to the ground, Robichaud beat him with the pistol, and took his cell phone and backpack, before leaving the scene with the passenger in the stolen car, the district attorney's office said.

The victim suffered severe injuries after being shot in the abdomen but survived.

Robichaud was also charged in a separate shooting on Nov. 12, 2019. The district attorney's office said a man honked his horn at Robichaud while he was testing the door handles of parked cars, who responded by firing six shots at him.

The man was not hit by any of the gunshots.

Robichaud pleaded guilty in October to attempted first degree murder and first degree assault causing seriously bodily injury, and the rest of his charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the district attorney's office.

The passenger in the stolen car, 20-year-old Jaden lee Saenz, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to robbery and third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail, 100 hours of community service and four years probation, the district attorney's office said.

