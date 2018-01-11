A 19-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges after a woman was found slain in her Elizabeth home.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said police first found the 56-year-old victim at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an attack on the woman.

The suspect, Christopher Sanders Leary, was also at the house when police arrived.

Prosecutors did not say if Leary knew the victim or what may have motivated the attack.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has not identified the woman who was killed or said how she died.

Leary is slated to appear in court on Nov. 6 for a formal filing of charges. Prosecutors said he is currently being held without bond.

Elizabeth is located in Elbert County east of Castle Rock. As of the 2010 census, it had a population of 1,358 people.

© 2018 KUSA-TV