Teen arrested on attempted murder charge in Loveland

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested after reports of a single gunshot being fired at Loveland Sports Park on Saturday, police said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 16-year-old is accused of attempted murder after a gunshot was fired at Loveland Sports Park on Saturday.

Loveland Police Department said it received reports just before 5 p.m. on Saturday of a single gunshot at the sports park located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Ave.

There were no injuries reported, but investigators discovered information to believe the shooting was not a random act.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and were able to identify a suspect and took him into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of the following charges

First-degree attempted murder

Menacing

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Police did not identify the suspect or provide any additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.

