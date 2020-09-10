x
Teen faces charges in shooting death of 11-year-old

The now 18-year-old faces charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence related to the August shooting.

AURORA, Colo — A teen was arrested this week on charges including manslaughter related to the August shooting death of an 11-year-old, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, APD officers responded to and members of Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the area of 16200 E 17th Place for a report of an accidental shooting.

Once there, Officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation an 18-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 5 for charges of manslaughter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The suspect was 17 at the time of the incident, so his name is not being released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

