SUPERIOR, Colo. — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing arson charges related to a series of fires he is accused of setting in August and September, a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the release, there were fires set at three homes in the North Torreys Peak and Castle Peak subdivisions of Superior on Aug. 13.

The first was set on the deck and in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Castle Peak Ave., the release said.

A fire was also intentionally set on the deck and staircase of a home in the 3000 block of Huron Peak Place, according to the release. In this case, the cushions and pillows of the patio furniture on the deck of the home were also burned.

The release says a second home on the same block suffered fire damage to its deck footers due to an attempt to set a fire

On Sept. 20, a fire was set inside a home in the 3100 block of Castle Peak Ave.

In this incident, the release says the suspect poured an accelerant onto the staircase of the home and ignited it. Once the fire began to burn, a pillow was placed on the flames in order to fuel the fire, according to the Boulder County release.

Finally, on Sept. 24, the release says the suspect was caught on a doorbell surveillance video attempting to break into a home in the 2900 block of Shale Court.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old in connection with all of those incidents. He turned himself into the Boulder County Justice Center on Thursday.

The boy's name is not being released at the time because he is under 18.

He has been charged with several counts of arson, burglary and other various crimes.

