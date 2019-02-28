LONGMONT, Colo. — A teen was arrested in North Carolina on an arson charge related to a fire at the Target store in Longmont, according to a release from Longmont police.

Nathan H. Cordick, 19, was taken into custody by the Guilford County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina on Feb. 27, the release said.

Cordick faces charges of criminal mischief, first-degree arson, second-degree burlgary and theft.

In the early morning hours of June 18, 2018, officers and firefighters responded to the Target store located at 551 S. Hover Street for a report of a fire.

Upon entering the store they saw a significant amount of smoke. Their initial assessment was that the fire sprinkler system largely controlled the fire. The remaining fire was extinguished.

