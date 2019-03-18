AURORA, Colo. — A teen has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot.

The male suspect was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 15000 block of East Evans Avenue, police said. No other information about the suspect was provided because he is a minor.

Jeremy Rudolph, 16, died after he was shot in the head on Monday in the parking lot of the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Blvd.

Aurora police officers responded there just before noon that day and found Rudolph lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rudolph was a student at the Colorado Early College Aurora campus, according to a release from the school. The CEC Aurora campus is about a half mile from where the shooting occurred.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the CEC community," said Sandi Brown, chief executive administrator of the Colorado Early Colleges network. "The death of our student has left us all grief-stricken. We are arranging to have grief counselors available on campus to support our staff and students.”

The campus was closed Tuesday and remained closed to students Wednesday to allow time for mourning, the release says. Staff returned to work on Wednesday.

Colorado Early Colleges is a public, charter high school that allows students to earn a combination of high school and college credits and to get both a high school diploma and an Associate degree or higher without paying tuition. CEC Aurora is located at 350 N Blackhawk St.

Aurora Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy asked that anyone who witnessed the crime call Agent Miller with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6117. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

