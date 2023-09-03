Teen arrested in shooting of man who was killed after confronting scooter thieves, police say

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A teen has been arrested on a murder charge after a man was shot and killed after confronting two scooter thieves at his home last month, the Aurora Police Department said.

> The video above aired Aug. 24.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 23 on Paris Street near the intersection with Del Mar Circle. Police said Sunday that a 16-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Because he is under 18, his name is not being released.

Police said the case remains under investigation, and more arrests are expected.

Police said the day of the shooting, the victim, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, and his son woke up to the sound of two people stealing scooters that were parked in the backyard of their house. Saucedo Araujo and his son confronted the people, who drove away on the stolen scooters, police said.

Saucedo Araujo and his son chased the scooter thieves in their pickup. During the chase, someone fired shots at the pickup, police said.

When Saucedo Araujo and his son returned home, somebody drove by the front of their house and fired several rounds into the home, police said. One bullet hit Saucedo Araujo, killing him.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.