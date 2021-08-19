Teen arrested in death of man experiencing homelessness

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder following the death of Todd Stout on July 5, Fort Collins Police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of a man experiencing homelessness last month, Fort Collins Police said.

The 16-year-old from Fort Collins, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked in Platte Juvenile Detention Center following the death of Todd Stout on July 5.

Police said the victim was found dead under a bridge on the 4600 block of Mason Street, and the Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled the death was a homicide by sharp force injuries.

Police said there is no indication the suspect knew the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 970-416-2645.

“Our detectives never gave up on finding answers for the victim’s family and our community,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “While nothing can reverse this violent tragedy, we hope there’s some comfort in the pursuit of justice."

Investigators determined that the attack likely occurred around 1 a.m. on July 5, according to police.

Based on evidence obtained from the area, police said last month that a person believed to be the suspect arrived in a light-colored compact SUV and walked to the bridge where Stout was temporarily living.

A short time later, the suspect returned to the vehicle and left the scene. The vehicle traveled west on Harmony Road, then turned south on Shields Street. according to police.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.