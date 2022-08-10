14-year-old boy killed at Denver recreation center

Denver Police are asking for tips in the murder of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was found dead Monday.

DENVER — A 14-year-old boy whose body was found Monday near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center was the victim of a homicide, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

The homicide of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon happened about 1:15 p.m. Monday at the recreation center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place, police said. That's north of West Belleview Avenue between South Kipling Street and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

JoJo would have turned 15 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, police said.

Denver Police asked that anyone who has information on the teen's death to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

