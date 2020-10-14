Teen charged as adult in Commerce City shooting that injured 2 teens

Kevin Cante, 16, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in the Oct. 4 shooting that left two other teenagers injured.

Kevin Cante was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, among other counts, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a home in the 18600 block of East 110th Avenue and found two teenagers who had been shot.

Cante was charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference (F2)

Two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (F3)

Two counts of felony menacing (F5)

One count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile as a second offense (F5)

Possession of a weapon by a previous juvenile offender (F6)

Four counts of crime of violence, a sentencing enhancer.

Cante was advised of the charges Tuesday in Adams County District Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov.12, the DA's office said.

Cante is being held on a $100,000 bond.

