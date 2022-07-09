Teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 people near Denver rec center

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was an innocent bystander, according to Denver Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month that injured two people, including a 14-year-old East High School student who was an innocent bystander.

Jalil Mitchell, of Aurora, is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man on Sept. 7 near the Carla Madison Recreation Center and Denver East High School.

>The video above aired on the day of the shooting.

Both victims were taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Denver Police. The 14-year-old boy, who was shot in his left cheek, was not a target and was an innocent bystander, police said. DPS said he is a freshman at East High School. Due to the location of his wounds, he was not able to speak with investigators at the time.

Investigators did speak with the 19-year-old victim, who was shot multiple times and had gunshot wounds to his left arm, leg and abdomen.

According to an arrest affidavit, he had recently lost a friend in a car crash during a police chase. He said another person was disrespecting that friend, which caused an "ongoing" dispute on social media.

He said he learned that person was going to be at the rec center on Sept. 7 and went there to locate and fight that person, the affidavit says.

The victim said he was walking near the rec center and saw the person and called out to him and then approached a group of people standing to the south of the 7-Eleven store.

He said he then heard someone yell "hey" from in front of the rec center, which is across the street from the 7-Eleven, and said he turned and was immediately struck by gunfire, the affidavit says. It's unclear if Mitchell is the same person that the victim wanted to confront.

Investigators were able to identify Mitchell as a suspect using HALO camera footage and check-in data and security footage from the rec center.

Mitchell faces the following counts:

Two counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Two counts of attempted murder – extreme indifference

Two counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Two counts of first-degree assault – extreme indifference

One count of disorderly conduct – discharge of a firearm

One count of possessing a handgun as a juvenile

A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested in the case, according to Denver Police. As of now, no charges have been filed against that teen, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.