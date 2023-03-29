Teenager charged with attempted murder of a police officer

The 15-year-old faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer as well as other charges, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it has filed charges of attempted murder against a 15-year-old stemming from a shooting involving Denver Police Department (DPD) officers.

About 9 p.m. March 21, a ShotSpotter detected 36 rounds of gunfire in the alley between Gilpin Street and North Williams Street near East 30th Avenue, according to the district attorney's office.

Officers responded to the scene and approached three males who were walking in the area, according to police. The officers gave commands for the three males to stop walking, and two of them did, police said.

A third male continued walking after officers told him to stop, police said. One of the officers followed the male and feared that he might have a firearm in his front pocket, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun from his hoodie and fired a shot at the officer, police said.

That officer was not injured, and police took the suspect into custody, according to police. Police found the suspect had a Glock 19x, a 17-round capacity magazine that had malfunctioned, leaving a spent casing in the gun, police said. The suspect also had a Glock 30S in his front pocket, according to police.

Officers also found two additional guns near the fence where the other two males stopped, according to police.

The suspect is not being named due to his age.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.