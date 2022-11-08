Teen charged in crash that killed girl was driving without a license

The 15-year-old boy was also driving without a license, according to the charging documents from the district attorney's office

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy who's accused of causing a crash in Aurora that injured numerous people and killed a 12-year-old girl is charged with 12 felonies, according to the district attorney's office.

On Oct. 29, the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the two-car crash around 7:16 p.m. at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people were taken to the hospital, including a 12-year-old girl who died of her injuries.

The teen was initially taken into custody after the crash on an outstanding warrant. He's now charged with:

1 count vehicular homicide - reckless driving

8 counts vehicular assault - reckless

3 counts aggravated motor vehicle theft

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

His case remains in juvenile court and his name is being released at this time.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old driver was speeding north on South Buckley Road in a Dodge Journey. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was turning left onto East Kent from South Buckley when the Dodge hit its passenger side, police said.

The Dodge had been reported stolen earlier Saturday afternoon from a neighborhood in the area of Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road.

There were four passengers inside the Toyota; a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl and a 6-month-old girl. All four were taken to the hospital. The two adults had life-threatening injuries.

There were eight juveniles inside the Dodge, according to police:

a 16-year-old boy

a 16-year-old girl

three 15-year-old boys, including the driver

a 14-year-old girl

a 13-year-old girl

a 12-year-old girl

Seven of the juveniles were taken to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, including the 12-year-old girl who was pronounced dead. The eighth person was not taken to the hospital.

John Kellner, the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, released the following statement about the case.

“The juvenile had previously been arrested and charged with robbery, a class 4 felony, on August 26. By law, all juveniles are either held on “no bond” or released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond. We regularly object to juveniles who commit serious felonies like robbery from being released at all, but due to bed caps put in place by the legislature, juveniles with serious charges are often released over our objection.

On October 25, an arrest warrant was granted because the juvenile allegedly violated conditions of bond and removed a GPS ankle monitor. The juvenile was arrested after the crash on Saturday night on the outstanding warrant and is currently pending charges related to the crash.”