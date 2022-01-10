Suspect ID'd in killing of 14-year-old boy at rec center

Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was found dead outside the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver on Aug. 8.

DENVER — Denver prosecutors announced Thursday that they've charged the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old boy at a Denver rec center as an adult in August.

Deigo Lopez is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was found dead with apparent signs of trauma outside the Southwest Recreation Center on West Saratoga Place on the afternoon of Aug. 8. It was two days before his 15th birthday.

An autopsy revealed Aragon had been beaten, stabbed and shot, and that the manner of death was homicide.

Lopez was charged with:

One count of murder in the first degree

One count aggravated robbery-real or simulated weapon

One count of tampering with physical evidence

One count of possessing a firearm as a juvenile

The sentence enhancing charge of using a weapon to commit a violent crime.

Police said Aragon and the suspect knew each other and had previously gone to school together, and that the crime happened during the sale of a gun. They aren't saying who was selling the gun to whom.

DPD said Aragon's death led to an extensive, complex investigation that resulted in the identification of the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 30, and the suspect was taken into custody in southwest Denver that same night.

"This was not a random encounter, this was not a chance encounter – this was a planned meeting that ended tragically," said DPD Commander Matt Clark with the major crimes division.