AURORA, Colo. — A teenage boy was shot in an Aurora parking lot and later died from his injuries, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Boulevard just before noon on Monday and found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to the hospital, where he died. His name is not being released at this time.

No one is in custody, but police said in a follow-up tweet on Monday that there was no danger to the community.

McCoy also asked that anyone who witnessed the crime call Agent Miller with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6117. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

