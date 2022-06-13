Guard was unarmed when stabbed by teen escapee at dental office, affidavit says

The 17-year-old teen who was housed at a youth corrections center was caught in Mountain View after an hours-long manhunt May 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKESIDE, Colo. — A teen inmate was accused of finding a "sharp-edged weapon" at a dentist office that he used to stab and injure a guard multiple times, then chased an office worker down a hallway before he escaped, according to a Lakeside Police Department affidavit.

Juan Ocegueda, 17, was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt May 31 in Jefferson County. He was housed at Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley and was taken to a dental office in Lakeside that Tuesday morning for a broken bracket on his braces, the affidavit says.

The affidavit indicated Ocegueda was arrested on suspicion of:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault on a peace officer

Escape

Menacing

The guard who took Ocegueda to the dentist's office was in plain clothes and was not armed, the affidavit says.

Ocegueda had on handcuffs and shackles, but the guard removed the handcuff on Ocegueda's right hand so he could use the bathroom.

Ocegueda was in the bathroom for about 10 minutes. When he came out, he had a "sharp-edged weapon" about 2 to 3 inches long and almost immediately started to strike the guard, the affidavit says.

The guard told authorities that Ocegueda tried to take his keys to remove his other handcuff and shackles, and stabbed him four times on his forearm, his abdomen and his shoulder, the document reads. When Ocegueda was unable to get the keys, he "took off," according to the affidavit.

A staff member at the dentist's office told authorities that she saw Ocegueda stab and punch the guard and yelled at him to stop, according to the document. Ocegueda then chased her down a hallway with a knife pointed at her, and she escaped through the front door of the dentist's office, the affidavit says.

The guard was treated at Lutheran Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

When asked later whether he checked the bathroom for weapons before Ocegueda went in, the guard said they normally "don't do that," the affidavit says.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) found Ocegueda near West 43rd Avenue and Eaton Street, set up a perimeter, and found him hiding inside a vacant garage. He was taken into custody peacefully, and no one else was injured.

The Colorado Department of Human Services operates the Division of Youth Corrections. 9NEWS asked CDHS why Ocegueda was taken from a facility in Greeley to Lakeside for a dentist appointment and received the following statement:

"Speaking in general terms, when the Division of Youth Services has a youth that requires dental care that cannot be provided within one of their youth centers, they are transported to a dentist willing to provide care to youth in secure custody. Not all communities have a dental provider willing to provide services to youth in the Divisions care."

JCSO released the below photo of Ocegueda: