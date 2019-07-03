AURORA, Colo. — A teenager died after they were found stumbling around in the parking lot of the Aurora Town Center around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to 14200 East Alameda Ave at 10:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report about a person that was stumbling around in the parking lot.

Officers located that person and determined that the 16-year-old had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from their injuries.

The victim is not being identified until next of kin have been notified.

Homicide Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Prince at 303-739-6127. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

