3 teens accused of causing more than $387k in damage

The teens are also accused of killing multiple fish that were in a greenhouse, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — Three teens are believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries and acts of vandalism in Douglas County that resulted in damage of more than $387,000, the sheriff's office said.

In February, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) asked for help identifying the suspects responsible for the incidents in the area of Fox Hill Court and Morning Run Court in Franktown.

With the help of the Patrol Division, Impact Unit, and Pattern Crimes Unit (PCU), detectives identified three juvenile males, ages 16-17, as the ones responsible, DCSO said on Wednesday.

It's believed that they repeatedly broke into homes under construction in this area, causing approximately $387,247.81 in damage, according to DCSO.

The suspects also killed several fish used in a greenhouse to fertilize plants. Some of the fish were killed by an unknown substance being added to the water, DCSO said. The others were killed by the suspect or suspects removing them from their tanks and throwing them on the ground, the agency said.

Detectives recommended multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and animal cruelty charges to the district attorney's office.

The names of the teens are not being released due to their age.

