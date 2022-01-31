Teen identified, charged with 16 counts of attempted murder in Nome Park shooting

Three 15-year-old suspects were also arrested in connection to November shooting that left six students injured, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old suspect is being charged in connection to a November 2021 shooting in Nome Park that left six students in Aurora injured.

Daniel Ruelas, 16, is being charged as an adult with the following counts, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

16 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Three counts of first-degree assault.

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Sentence enhancers including use of a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

Ruelas' next scheduled court appearance is a reverse transfer hearing set for 9 a.m. on July 20 in Arapahoe County District Court.

> Video above from December: More teens arrested in Nome Park shooting; community leaders continue push to stop the violence.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Nome Park near Nome Street and 12th Avenue, according to APD.

Five of the victims were taken to the hospital, and an 18-year-old later took himself to a hospital. Police said one of the victims were taken into emergency surgery. All were expected to survive, however, APD said two of them had a long recovery ahead of them.

All of the victims were students at Aurora Central High School. Their names were not released, but police identified them as a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

