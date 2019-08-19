ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy who sped through a school zone before leading deputies on a pursuit Monday has been taken into custody, Sgt. Paul Gregory with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 10 a.m., a juvenile driver was seen speeding through a school zone near Pecos Street and 80th Avenue, Sgt. Gregory said.

9NEWS spoke with Janel Montoya, 21, who said she was a passenger in the vehicle, and that her 16-year-old cousin was driving. Montoya said her sister, niece, nephew and cousin were all inside the vehicle, and that they were on their way to drop off the nephew at daycare.

Sgt. Gregory said the driver, whose identity has not been released, sped through a school zone, and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off driving from the area. Just before West 85th Avenue and North Pecos Street, the driver hit a dip that set off the car's airbags.

“We hit it so hard that the airbags came out," Montoya said.

Crash scene.

KUSA

At one point, Montoya said she grabbed the wheel to prevent her cousin from hitting oncoming traffic.

“We were swerving, so I grabbed the wheel and put it to over here so we wouldn’t crash into the other cars and we ran into this fence," Montoya said.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a fence, and the driver was taken into custody. A tow truck was called to take the vehicle from the scene. No injuries were reported.

“I just thank God we’re okay and none of us got majorly hurt," Montoya said. "Cause it could have been way worse.”

