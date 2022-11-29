Teen kicks opponent during hockey game, cited for assault

Video captured a teen kicking another teen three times in the head with his skate Saturday during a hockey tournament at the Ice Ranch in Littleton.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton.

According to a Littleton Police report, the tournament director reported two teams were playing in the second period when the incident, which was captured on a livestream of the game, took place.

The victim's team was defending a 5-3 powerplay, and he was the only defenseman on the ice.

The video shows the victim and suspect going into the corner of the ice, getting tangled and falling. When the suspect moves to get up, the victim can be seen on the suspect's stick.

The suspect is then seen trying to skate away before turning and kicking the victim in the head three times. Another player from the victim's team is then seen skating over and talking the suspect off the victim and into the boards.

The teens had to be separated by referees who made the decision to end the game due to the severity of the incident, the tournament director said. The teens were placed in separate locker rooms and the teams were off the property to avoid any further confrontation.

The victim told officers he was skating toward the corner to get the puck when he was tripped by the suspect's skate and landed on the suspect's stick, according to the report. The suspect pushed the victim further toward the ice as the suspect attempted to grab the stick, and when the victim tried to get up again, the opposing player pushed him back down on top of the stick, he told police.

The victim then said he felt three kicks to his head, and then saw the suspect fighting the victim's teammates in the corner, according to the report. The victim also said he did not have any previous issues with the suspect before the kicking incident happened.

The victim said he had a headache, but did not have any lacerations to his face, head or neck.

The suspect told officers he and the victim fell over, and he was trying to skate away when he felt that he couldn't because the victim was holding his leg, the report says. He said he stood up and kicked the victim, who didn't let go, so he kicked again. He told officers he then kicked the victim a third time because he still had not let go.

The suspect then said he realized "oh s---" and explained he meant that he realized he probably could have killed the victim, according to the report.

The suspect then said he understood his reaction to the situation was unreasonable, the report says. When the officer asked about any issues leading up to the kicking, the suspect said the victim was: "pissing him off and based on just s--- talking, just being a nuisance and picking at you."

The victim denied "verbally abusing" the suspect or his teammates, according to the report.

The father of the suspect did apologize to the victim's family for his son's behavior, and the suspect also wrote an apology to the victim, the report says.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



