Teen killed in shooting at house party in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A teenager faces a manslaughter charge after his friend was shot and killed while he was showing him how to disassemble a gun, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at a house party on Fulton Street. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was showing his friend, also a 17-year-old boy, how to disassemble a handgun when the gun fired, hitting the victim in the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the gun belonged to the suspect. He was arrested on charges of manslaughter, a felony, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile, a misdemeanor.

Because he is under 18 and is charged in juvenile court, the suspect's name has not been released.

